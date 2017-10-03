Pepper spray in hand, woman allegedly threatens McDonald’s worker

A Juneau woman allegedly threatened a fast-food employee with bear spray Monday night.
Juneau Police Department arrested Casey Muir, 31, on two counts of assault.
At about 6:30 p.m., police got a report from a McDonald’s employee that Muir allegedly sprayed pepper spray in the restaurant’s bathroom and parking lot.
The employee also alleged that Muir approached a family in the parking lot and tried to punch a 4-year-old.
When police found Muir at the scene, she was holding a can of bear spray, according to a media release. Muir eventually put the can down, according to the release. Police then arrested her and took her to Lemon Creek Correctional Center.
Court records matching Muir’s name and age indicate that she has been arrested at least four other times in 2017, including for trespassing, disorderly conduct and violating a protective order.
