Juneau police seek person of interest in early morning assault

The Juneau Police Department is looking for a 21-year-old Juneau man in connection with an assault and property damage in Lemon Creek early this morning.

According to a news release, Wilson “Will” Woodrow Curtis-Collins is a person of interest after a reported disturbance about 12:40 a.m. today near the 1800 block of Northwood Drive.



Someone called to report their 24-year-old male roommate was being assaulted. The suspect, who was later identified as Curtis-Collins, allegedly punched the man in the head, causing minor injuries, and damaged a vehicle. Police said he also allegedly fired one shot from a handgun into the ground and then left the area.

The public should notify Juneau police immediately if Curtis-Collins is seen. He is described as a white male adult, about 5 foot 6 inches tall with a thin build and brown hair. The police are discouraging direct contact with him.

The investigation is ongoing.