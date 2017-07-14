Indictments handed up on transit center death, visitor center burglary cases

A Juneau man arrested for the deadly assault of another man at the Capital City’s Downtown Transit Center has been indicted on felony charges of manslaughter and criminal negligent homicide.

A Juneau grand jury handed up the indictment Wednesday against David Evenson, 51.

The grand jury did not indict Evenson on the more serious charge of second-degree murder, which means causing someone’s death while knowingly engaging in conduct with an extreme indifference to human life.

Authorities accuse Evenson of kicking Aaron Monette, 56, in the head June 30 at the bus terminal. Monette was eventually medevaced to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, where he died July 4.

Bail for Evenson has been set at $500,000 cash.

Also Wednesday, a Juneau grand jury indicted Mack Parker, 51, on two counts of second-degree burglary, two counts of third-degree criminal mischief, and a single count of second-degree theft. Those are all felonies.

Parker was arrested after a burglary at the Mendenhall Glacier Visitor Center on July 2.

The indictment alleges that the estimated damages and the amount of property taken both exceeded $1,000.