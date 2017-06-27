“Take Our Land, Take Our Life” | MIDNIGHT OIL: Episode 02

When Alaska became a state, the federal government agreed to hand over more than 100 million acres. There was just one problem. Alaska Native people already claimed that land. Then Alaska struck oil, and the question of who owned what land in the 49th state went all the way to the White House.
