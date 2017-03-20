The 71st Gold Medal Basketball Tournament

Sunday’s recap

Hydaburg’s Donald Edenshaw has his shot blocked by Haines’ Ryan Harms as Ben Egolf (54) looks on in B-bracket action at the Juneau Lions Club 71st Annual Gold Medal Basketball Tournament on Sunday, March 19, 2017, at JDHS. Haines won 86-71. (Photo courtesy Klas Stolpe) Hydaburg’s Vinny Edenshaw splits the defense of Haines’ Tyler Healey (32), Ryan Harms (13) and Kyle Fossman in B-bracket action at the Juneau Lions Club 71st Annual Gold Medal Basketball Tournament on Sunday, March 19, 2017, at JDHS. Haines won 86-71. (Photo courtesy Klas Stolpe) Hoonah’s Jonathan Torres scores over Yakutat’s Jake Taylor (4) during Hoonah’s 69-63 win in a B-bracket game at the Juneau Lions Club 71st Annual Gold Medal Basketball Tournament on Sunday, March 19. (Photo courtesy Klas Stolpe) Yakutat’s Josh James shoots against Hoonah’s Brian Koenig (5) and George Fisher during Hoonah’s 69-63 win in a B-bracket game at the Juneau Lions Club 71st Annual Gold Medal Basketball Tournament on Sunday, March 19, 2017. (Photo courtesy Klas Stolpe) Kake’s Tracy Jackson (20) dribbles past Angoon defender JJ Jack-Nixon (3) during Kake’s 86-73 win on Sunday, March 19, 2017, at the Juneau Lions Club 71st Annual Gold Medal Basketball Tournament. (Photo courtesy Klas Stolpe) Angoon’s John Crossman Jr. (12) is defended by Kake’s Shea Jackson and Dean Cavanaugh during Kake’s 86-73 win in the Juneau Lions Club 71st Annual Gold Medal Basketball Tournament at JDHS on Sunday, March 19, 2017. (Photo courtesy Klas Stolpe) Wrangell’s Spencer Stavee (23) ducks under the defense of Metlakatla’s Franklin Hayward (23) and Tristan Winter (13) in B-bracket action in the Juneau Lions Club 71st Annual Gold Medal Basketball Tournament at JDHS on Sunday, March 19, 2017. Wrangell won 84-81. (Photo courtesy Klas Stolpe) James Gang’s Levi Hotch, top, and Filcom’s Franz Kugelmann dive for a lose ball during Filcom’s 59-51 win in a C Bracket game of the Juneau Lions Club 71st Annual Gold Medal Basketball Tournament at JDHS on Sunday, March 19, 2017. (Photo courtesy Klas Stolpe) James Gang’s Billy Elhyers (0) is defended by Filcom’s Mike Vanderjack during Filcom’s 59-51 win in a C Bracket game of the Juneau Lions Club 71st Annual Gold Medal Basketball Tournament at JDHS on Sunday, March 19, 2017. (Photo courtesy Klas Stolpe) Kake’s Burt Jackson (45) and Klukwan’s Stuart DeWitt (40) battle for a rebound during Klukwan’s 85-54 win in the opening C Bracket game of the Juneau Lions Club 71st Annual Gold Medal Basketball Tournament at JDHS on Sunday, March 19, 2017. Kake’s Jess Ross (54) and Klukwan’s Jackie Wyatt (34) and Scott Forbes (10) look on. (Photo courtesy Klas Stolpe) Wrangell’s Andrew Versteeg scores against Metlakatla’s Franklin Hayward (23) in B-bracket action at the Juneau Lions Club 71st Annual Gold Medal Basketball Tournament at JDHS on Sunday, March 19, 2017. Wrangell won 84-81. (Photo courtesy Klas Stolpe) Michael Ganey (23) and Kake’s Jess Ross (54) battle for a loose ball during Klukwan’s 85-54 win in their opening C Bracket game of the Juneau Lions Club 71st Annual Gold Medal Basketball Tournament at JDHS on Sunday, March 19, 2017. (Photo courtesy Klas Stolpe) Yakutat’s Jimmy Jensen (34) scores over Hoonah’s Michael Schneeberger (33) in a C Bracket game of the Juneau Lions Club 71st Annual Gold Medal Basketball Tournament at JDHS on Sunday, March 19, 2017. Yakutat won 62-59. (Photo courtesy Klas Stolpe) Angoon’s James Wilson (24) is defended by Metlakatla’s Willie Hayward (20) in a C Bracket game at the Juneau Lions Club 71st Annual Gold Medal Basketball Tournament at JDHS on Sunday, March 19, 2017. Metlakatla won 85-72. (Photo courtesy Klas Stolpe) Metlakatla’s Archie Dundas (22) scores over Angoon’s Albert Kookesh (35) and Travis See (40) in a C Bracket game the Juneau Lions Club 71st Annual Gold Medal Basketball Tournament at JDHS on Sunday, March 19, 2017. Metlakatla won 85-72. (Photo courtesy Klas Stolpe) Yakutat’s Jimmy Jensen (24) is fouled by Hoonah’s Donald Dybdahl (40) in a C Bracket game of the Juneau Lions Club 71st Annual Gold Medal Basketball Tournament at JDHS on Sunday, March 19, 2017. Yakutat won 62-59. (Photo courtesy Klas Stolpe) Hoonah’s Anthony Lindoff (0) scores against Yakutat in a C Bracket game of the Juneau Lions Club 71st Annual Gold Medal Basketball Tournament at JDHS on Sunday, March 19, 2017. Yakutat won 62-59. (Photo courtesy Klas Stolpe) Yakutat’s Ahpa Porter (7) scores against Hoonah in a C Bracket game of the Juneau Lions Club 71st Annual Gold Medal Basketball Tournament at JDHS on Sunday, March 19, 2017. Yakutat won 62-59. (Photo courtesy Klas Stolpe)

C-Bracket

Klukwan 85, Kake 54

Defending champion Klukwan opened the 2017 Juneau Lions Club Gold Medal Basketball Tournament with a 85-54 win over Kake on Sunday at Juneau-Douglas High School.

The boys from the Chilkat River hoops hot bed had four steals in the first five minutes of play, two by Jesse McGraw, to open a 17-6 lead and never looked back.

“It was a good run for all of us,” McGraw said. “Everybody seems to be in shape and healthy, and for our age that is a good thing.”

Klukwan notched eight 3-point shots in the first half, three by Stuart DeWitt and two by Dan Hotch, and Andrew Friske scored 14 of his game-high 18 points to open a 52-25 advantage at the break.

McGraw scored the first basket of the game and did the same to start the second half as Klukwan went on an 11-4 run to push the score to 63-29 en route to the 31-point win.

Michael Ganey and DeWitt added 12 points for Klukwan, Jason Shull 8, David Buss and Scott Forbes 7 apiece, McGraw, Hotch and Jeffrey Klanott 6 each, and Daniel Klanott 3.

Brandon Jackson led Kake with 16 points, Josh Jackson added 13, Jess Ross 12, Duane Brown 11 and Burt Jackson 2.

Klukwan was 1-2 from the free throw line; Kake went 1-5. Klukwan hit 21 shots from beyond the arc and Kake 3.

Klukwan moves to winners’ pool play at 12:30 p.m. Monday. Kake faces an elimination game at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Filcom 59, James Gang 51

Filcom held off a late James Gang rally to win 59-51.

Rob Ridgeway led Filcom with 17 points, Christian Carpenter 15, Ronan Tagsip 10, Steve Wall 10, Toby Carandang 4, Franz Kugelmann 2 and Nino Bohulano 1.

Jim Carson led James Gang with 15 points, Doug Drazkowski 8, Levi Hotch 7, Sean Joslyn 6, Al Tagaban 6, Russ Stevens 4, Billy Elhyers 3, and Ray Zimmer 2.

Filcom was 18-32 at the line, James Gang 7-13. Filcom had 3 3-point shots, James Gang 4.

Yakutat 62, Hoonah 59

Yakutat’s Martin Sensmeier scored 17 points, including two contested shots in the final minute of play to give Yakutat a 62-59 win over Hoonah.

Sensmeier sank a driving, spinning mid-range jumper off the glass for a 59-58 advantage with 15 seconds remaining. Hoonah’s Anthony Lindoff was fouled with eight seconds left and hit the second shot of his bonus to tie the game.

Sensmeier then dribbled the length of the floor under hard defensive pressure and pulled up from beyond the arc to hit the game winner.

Apha Porter added 15 points for Yakutat, Jimmy Jensen 13, Jerry Riddlington 12, Ralph Wolfe 3 and Jonus Jensen 1.

Donald Dybdahl had 17 for Hoonah, Kamal Lindoff 16, A. Lindoff 14, and Lucas Johnson and Michael Schneeberger 6 apiece.

Yakutat went 9-19 at the line and Hoonah 18-30. Yakutat had 5 3-point shots, Hoonah 1.

Metlakatla 85, Angoon 72

Willie Hayward put up a game-high 36 points to lead Metlakatla over Angoon, 85-72.

Metlakatla broke open a 47-37 halftime advantage with scores by Hayward, Nick Buchanan and Gabe Duckworth to take control of the C-bracket contest.

Archie Dundas and Duckworth added 11 points each for Metlakatla, Buchanan 10, Chris Mowers 8, Anthony Gogert 5, and Chevy Cook and Dave Johnson 2 apiece.

Angoon was led by Levi Johnson with 20 points, James Wilson 16, Guy Hunter 14, Demetrius Johnson 7, Frank Lane 5, Lester Sitka 4, Stan Johnson 3, Kyle Johnson 2 and Travis See 1.

Metlakatla went 14-23 from the line, Angoon 9-15. Metlakatla hit 7 3-pointers, Angoon 9.

B-Bracket

Kake 86, Angoon 73

Tracy Jackson scored a game-high 28 points, including 21 in the first half, to lead Kake past defending champion Angoon 86-73 in the Gold Medal B bracket opening action.

Shea Jackson added 16 points for the victors, Lance Drake 15, Deion Jackson 12, Xavier Friday 7, Tim Demmert 6 and Dean Cavanaugh 2.

JJ Jack-Nixon scored 26 for Angoon, Dustin Endicott 12, John Grossman Jr. and Stephen Johnson 10 apiece, Bailey Johnson 9, Duncan O’Brien 4 and Michael Howard 2.

Kake went 15-23 at the line, Angoon 13-22. Kake made seven 3-pointers, Angoon 8.

Kake plays in the winners’ pool at 3:30 p.m. Monday. Angoon faces elimination at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Hoonah 69, Yakutat 63

Yakutat’s Billy Brown and Josh James each scored 22 points but Hoonah’s balanced scoring gave them a 69-63 win.

George Fisher led Hoonah with 19 points, Brian Koenig 12, Charles Carteeti 10, David Lindstrom 8, Jonathan Torres and Devin Moritz 6 apiece, Richard Moore 4 and Jaylin Prince and Keith Nelson 2.

Robert Sensmeier added 16 points, Adam Johnson 3 and David Brown 2.

Hoonah hit 6-10 at the line, Yakutat 8-19. Both teams made seven 3-pointers.

Wrangell 84, Metlakatla 81

Wrangell’s Tony Harding hit two free throws with 2.9 seconds remaining to secure an 84-81 win over Metlakatla.

Robbie Marshall hit one of two free throws with 24 seconds left for an 81-79 advantage and Metlaktala’s Franklin Hayward tied the game on a power layup. Wrangell’s Eric James hit one of two from the line for an 82-81 lead. Harding grabbed a missed Metlakatla shot and was fouled, setting up the icing shots.

Harding had 19 to lead Wrangell, Andrew Versteeg 17, Eric James 16, Robbie Marshall 12, Mitch More and Jason Clark 7 apiece, Spencer Stavee 6.

Franklin Hayward led Metlakatla with 25 points, Mike Henderson 17, Tristan Winter 16, Ashton Hayward 11 and Joshua O’Brien 8.

Wrangell hit 21-29 at the line, Metlakatla 2-6. Wrangell had 11 3-point shots, Metlakatla 7.

Haines 86, Hydaburg 71

Haines and Hydaburg went shot for shot in the Sunday Gold Medal nightcap with Haines taking a 46-42 halftime advantage and extending their firepower for an 86-71 win.

Kyle Fossman had a game-high 27 points to lead Haines, Tyler Healey added 21, Ben Golf 20, Ryan Harms 10, Jordan Baumgartner 5, James Hart 3.

Devin Edenshaw led Hydaburg with 26 points, Vinny Edenshaw 25, Nick Nix 8, Sebastian Bowker 6, Donald Edenshaw 4 and Greg Frisby 2.

Haines hit 13-21 at the line, Hydaburg 10-12. Haines made 15 3-pointers, Hydaburg 9.