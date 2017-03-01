Suspect arrested in two Mendenhall Valley burglaries

A 36-year-old Juneau man is in custody after police responded to a report of burglary in Mendenhall Valley on Tuesday, according to a Juneau Police Department news release.
Jeremiah M. Houston was arrested on two counts of first-degree burglary, second-degree theft and fourth-degree criminal mischief.
Juneau police responded to an intrusion alarm on Columbia Boulevard. An officer found a back door at a residence had been kicked in, but the homeowner said nothing appeared to be missing.
According to the news release, a “suspicious subject” was seen carrying a duffel bag about 2:45 p.m. in the area of View Drive near the Back Loop of Mendenhall Loop Road.
A responding police office located footprints leading from a residence in the 9300 block of Mendenhall Loop Road, where a door had been pried open. Other officers found a man in the woods who matched the description of the suspect, later identified as Houston.
According to the release, Houston had property valued at $2,300 from the residence.
Houston is in Lemon Creek Correctional Center. An investigation is ongoing.
