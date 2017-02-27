Watch President Trump address Congress live at 5 p.m. Tuesday

President Donald Trump will address a joint session of U.S. Congress at 5 p.m. Tuesday. Trump will address the House and Senate, members his Cabinet and the Supreme Court.
You can listen to coverage here on KTOO and over the air.
The address comes a day after Trump gave an outline of his budget plan for Congress, which would increase defense spending and make cuts to domestic programs. Following tradition, House Speaker Paul Ryan invited the president to make the speech to lay out his agenda in the early days of his new administration. You can come back to this post for NPR’s live transcript of the remarks with NPR journalists’ analysis and annotations.
Shortly after the president concludes, Former Kentucky Gov. Steve Beshear will deliver the Democratic Response to President Trump’s address. Beshear was chosen by Democratic Party leaders for his record expanding affordable health care. We’ll also have NPR’s transcript of Beshear’s remarks with the NPR newsroom’s annotations.
Loading…
Recent headlines
-
Eaglecrest Ski Area proposes beer and wine salesAprès-ski drinks are common in the Eaglecrest Ski Area parking lot. Now, the Eaglecrest board wants to license alcohol sales and earn a slice of the revenue.
-
Title IX investigation brings many University of Alaska failings to lightThe investigation lasted for three years. Title IX is the federal law that outlaws discrimination against, or the exclusion of, any person from a federally funded education program or activity because of their sex or gender.
-
Lawmakers split on Health and Social Services budget changesCommittee members who are part of the Republican minority caucus voted for deeper cuts.
-
Snow advisory stalls downtown Juneau street workCrews are working on the first phase of improvements to sidewalks, lighting and the pavement along South Franklin Street. The $1.2 million phase of the project is being funded through marine passenger vessel fees, sales tax and water utility funds. The target date for completion is June 1.