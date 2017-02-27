Watch President Trump address Congress live at 5 p.m. Tuesday

President Donald Trump will address a joint session of U.S. Congress at 5 p.m. Tuesday. Trump will address the House and Senate, members his Cabinet and the Supreme Court.

You can listen to coverage here on KTOO and over the air.

The address comes a day after Trump gave an outline of his budget plan for Congress, which would increase defense spending and make cuts to domestic programs. Following tradition, House Speaker Paul Ryan invited the president to make the speech to lay out his agenda in the early days of his new administration. You can come back to this post for NPR’s live transcript of the remarks with NPR journalists’ analysis and annotations.

Shortly after the president concludes, Former Kentucky Gov. Steve Beshear will deliver the Democratic Response to President Trump’s address. Beshear was chosen by Democratic Party leaders for his record expanding affordable health care. We’ll also have NPR’s transcript of Beshear’s remarks with the NPR newsroom’s annotations.

