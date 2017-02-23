Lindemuth takes step to attorney general confirmation

Alaska moved a step closer Wednesday to permanently filling the position of attorney general.

The House Judiciary Committee forwarded Jahna Lindemuth to a joint session of the Legislature to be confirmed.

She’s been the attorney general since Craig Richards resigned in June.

Before Gov. Bill Walker named Lindemuth to her position, she was a partner with the law firm Dorsey & Whitney.

Wasilla Republican Rep. David Eastman objected to advancing Lindemuth’s nomination. He said her answers showed too much deference to the state Supreme Court. Eastman said the court has overstepped its responsibilities on some issues.