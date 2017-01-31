Phony money circulating in Juneau, police warn

Nine incidents of using fake or counterfeit money have been reported by local businesses in the last month, according to a Juneau Police Department news release.

The fake and counterfeit notes include $50 and $100 bills with the words “Motion Picture Use Only.” And at least one bill was described as having Chinese writing on it.

Juneau police urge businesses to ask staff to keep an eye out for fake bills, and to familiarize themselves with the color and quality of U.S. currency.

If a fake or counterfeit bill is encountered, contact JPD at 586-0600 or Juneau Crime Line online.