More than 150 in Juneau protest executive orders limiting immigration

KTVA news reporter Liz Raines interviews protest organizers Jill Weitz and Dan Kirkwood in front of the Alaska State Capitol Building on Fourth Street in downtown Juneau on Monday, Jan. 30, 2017. The protest was intended to be a peaceful gathering in support of refugees and immigrants in the wake of President Donald Trump's executive orders heavily restricting immigration. (Photo by Tripp J Crouse/KTOO)

Protesters chat Monday morning, Jan. 30, 2017, in front of the Alaska State Capitol Building in downtown Juneau, Alaska. Protest organizers Jill Weitz and Dan Kirkwood estimate that about 175 people stood at the steps to support refugees and immigrants in the wake of President Donald Trump's executive orders heavily restricting immigration. (Photo by Tripp J Crouse/KTOO)

A group of protesters stood at the Capitol steps to show support for refugees and immigrants Monday morning.

National protests sprung up in the wake of President Donald Trump’s recent executive orders limiting immigration.

Protest co-organizer Dan Kirkwood says more than 175 people in Juneau joined the national outcry.

“We’re just citizens of Juneau and we’re outraged and we’re committed to stand up for our values,” he said. “America is a place of liberty, that welcomes people who are afraid and we take people in.”

The group sent a letter to Gov. Bill Walker, asking him to denounce the immigration order. That letter collected 166 signatures, including state Sen. Dennis Egan, as well as state Reps. Sam Kito III and Justin Parish. All three are Juneau Democrats.

The letter says, “Alaska must defend opportunity for all people. We ask you and our elected representatives to raise your voices in defense of American values, our constitution and our laws.”

With signs like “Stronger Together” and “Refugees Welcome,” Kirkwood said the protest was quickly organized over the weekend but the message was strong.

“And we wanted Alaskans to be able to show that we’re going to be brave and we’re going to fight for our values.”