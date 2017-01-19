Follow Donald Trump’s inauguration ceremony live at 8 a.m. Friday

KTOO is carrying live NPR coverage of Donald Trump’s inauguration as the 45th president of the United States beginning at 8 a.m. Friday.

The event’s being held at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

The address will be followed by NPR analysis. You can live stream it here on KTOO, or tune in over the air.

You can come back to this post to follow NPR’s live annotation of the address. It’s put together by NPR’s politics team, with help from reporters and editors who cover national security, immigration, business, foreign policy and more. Portions of the address with added analysis are highlighted, followed by context and fact-checking from NPR reporters and editors.

NPR’s live blog will be running from 3 a.m. to 2 p.m. Alaska time.