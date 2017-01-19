Follow Donald Trump’s inauguration ceremony live at 8 a.m. Friday

KTOO is carrying live NPR coverage of Donald Trump’s inauguration as the 45th president of the United States beginning at 8 a.m. Friday.
The event’s being held at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.
The address will be followed by NPR analysis. You can live stream it here on KTOO, or tune in over the air.
Related articles:
- Alaska delegation plans to attend Trump inauguration
- Interior pick firmly against fed land transfer, with wiggle room for Alaska
- Trump fires back after polls show his favorability ratings in the basement
You can come back to this post to follow NPR’s live annotation of the address. It’s put together by NPR’s politics team, with help from reporters and editors who cover national security, immigration, business, foreign policy and more. Portions of the address with added analysis are highlighted, followed by context and fact-checking from NPR reporters and editors.
NPR’s live blog will be running from 3 a.m. to 2 p.m. Alaska time.
Recent headlines
-
Could ticketing the homeless help downtown Juneau?Officer Smith says that the anti-camping ordinance would allow him to focus on the type of sleepers who are attracting the most complaints but not everyone sleeping downtown.
-
Four Native institutions urge Juneau Assembly to abandon ‘camping’ ordinanceThe four leaders say removing campers from downtown district can be done in “a humane and compassionate” way by establishing a campsite elsewhere.
-
Bartlett hospital reaches agreement with unionThe Juneau Assembly will be asked next week to approve $3.06 million in pay increases for employees at Bartlett Regional Hospital. That's after the city-owned hospital's board of directors approved a tentative agreement with its unionized workforce after more than a year of negotiations that ended with the help of federal mediators.
-
Asian tapeworm found in Alaskan salmon of Kenai Peninsula coastScientists recently announced they had found an Asian tapeworm species in pink salmon caught off the coast of the Kenai Peninsula. In a recent study, a team of scientists identified a Japanese broad tapeworm larva in pink salmon caught in Resurrection Creek near Hope. The study appears in the February issue of Emerging Infectious Diseases.