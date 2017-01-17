Follow the opening session of the Alaska Legislature live at 1 p.m.

The Alaska State Capitol on opening day of the 30th Legislature, Tuesday morning, January 17, 2017, in downtown Juneau. (Photo by Tripp J Crouse/KTOO)

The Alaska State Capitol is open for business on Tuesday morning, the opening day of the 30th Alaska Legislature, in downtown Juneau. (Photo by Tripp J Crouse/KTOO)

The 30th Alaska Legislature gavels in today, beginning its 90-day regular session, along with live Gavel Alaska television and streaming coverage of the proceedings.

Coverage in the Capitol began at 11 a.m. with a news conference with the Alaska Senate Majority. The House of Representatives’ opening session begins at 1 p.m. The Senate’s begins at 2 p.m.

Gavel Alaska covers the Alaska Legislature’s proceedings including committee meetings, press conferences and other legislative events, as well as addresses by the governor and oral arguments in the Alaska Supreme Court.

Gavel Alaska airs on 360 North statewide and streams on the web at 360north.org. In Juneau, you can watch over the air on channel 3.3, on cable and satellite.


