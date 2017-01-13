40 years later, John McPhee’s book still brings fans to Eagle, Alaska

John Borg was the mayor and postmaster of Eagle, Alaska, in the late 1970s when author John McPhee came through to research for his best-selling book “Coming into the Country.” For 40 years now, readers come into Eagle every summer without fail asking about the characters they met in the book. John Borg shared his thoughts with Alaska’s Energy Desk about what it’s like to host these literary tourists.
