Before and after photos of Bogoslof Island show big changes after recent eruption

New photos show the dramatic effect of volcanic explosions on Bogoslof Island. The Eastern Aleutian island is home to a volcano that has been erupting since mid-December. Now, the tiny island is even smaller and it’s shaped like a hook.
Chris Waythomas, of the U.S. Geological Survey, says the photos also show ash on the island.
“There’s ash draping over everything,” said Waythomas. “There’s a layer of fine muddy-looking ash covering what was a partially vegetated island.”
When all is said and done, Waythomas says it’s possible Bogoslof Island could be a lot smaller. He estimates so far about a third of the island has been destroyed from this eruption.
