Ask a Climatologist: 32 degrees doesn’t sound warm, but still broke records

The forecast for much of Alaska is for extreme cold next week, but the state just recorded its warmest year on record.
Brian Brettschneider is a climatologist in Anchorage who closely tracks Alaska climate data and trends. Alaska’s Energy Desk is checking in with him regularly as part of the segment, Ask a Climatologist.
“It doesn’t matter what geographic area you’re looking at,” Brettschneider said. “Whether you’re talking the globe, Alaska, the United States…everyone had their warmest year on record.”
So, how warm was it? Well, it was freezing. The average temperature for the year was 32 degrees.
“That may not sound very warm,” Brettschneider said, “but when you consider the second warmest year was 30.2 degrees and normal is just over 27 that’s a huge step up.”
2014 had been the previous record holder at 30.2 degrees.
“We busted that by almost two whole degrees,” he said.
Everywhere was warm, from north to south, east to west.
“Anchorage, Nome, Juneau all the way up to the North Slope,” he said. “Everyone except for Fairbanks. They were, I think, the third warmest, but pretty much no matter where you look in the state it was their warmest year on record.”
Places like Utqiagvik and Deadhorse on the North Slope stood out to Bretthschneider for how much they exceeded normal temperatures.
“They were the only places in all of North America that were more than seven degrees above normal for the year. And they broke their annual records by about two whole degrees,” he said. “So that was really the core of where the anomalous warmth was.”
Recent headlines
-
Anvik tribal courts given more jurisdiction in lower level casesThe state of Alaska and the Anvik Tribe have signed an historic justice agreement. The government to government pact provides a template for tribal courts to administer restorative sentences in certain lower level cases, as an alternative to the state criminal justice system.
-
Haines mayor breaks tie vote to hire interim borough managerHaines Public Facilities Director Brad Ryan is the new interim borough manager. It wasn’t an easy decision for the Borough Assembly Tuesday night. The assembly was split between Ryan and a retired Juneau city manager. Ultimately, the mayor broke a tie vote in favor of Ryan.
-
U.S. puts first bumblebee on endangered species listThe protected designation for the rusty patched bumble bee is also the first of its kind for a bee species in the continental U.S. It has seen a dramatic decline in numbers and territory.
-
Murkowski says repeal and replacement of Affordable Care Act should coincidePresident-elect Donald Trump leaned on Congress on Tuesday to quickly get rid of President Barack Obama’s signature heath care law, which he called a catastrophe. Lisa Murkowski, though, is among five Republicans in the U.S. Senate sponsoring an amendment that would slow the law’s repeal.