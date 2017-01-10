Treacherous conditions hospitalize two in separate accidents in Kodiak

Two injury accidents in two days have occurred along one stretch of often-icy road in Kodiak.

A Kodiak teenager was injured Sunday evening when his car crashed near the Coast Guard Base.

Devan Monkiewicz, 18, was driving Sunday on Rezanof Drive West when his car left the roadway and crashed in a ditch near Mile 9, Alaska State Troopers said.

The engine compartment of his 2007 Subaru burst into flames.

Monkiewicz was wearing a seat belt in the crash, but was found unconscious when witnesses pulled him out of the burning car.

Emergency medical technicians transported him to Providence Kodiak Island Medical Center, and he was later medevac’d to Anchorage.

His current condition was unavailable.

The Coast Guard police and fire department units assisted in the incident.

The car was destroyed.

Less than a day earlier, a Kodiak woman was hospitalized after her car hit a patch of ice and left the road at Mile 7.5 of Rezanof Drive West, along Womens Bay.

Maryelizabeth Dehning, 25, was driving a 2015 Nissan Rogue then collided with a utility pole, breaking its base.

Dehnning was transported by EMS to Providence with what troopers reported as moderate injuries. Her vehicle was a total loss.