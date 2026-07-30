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Newscasts

Newscast – Thursday, July 30, 2026

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In this newscast:

  • Juneau police have confirmed the identity of a man whose remains were discovered in a chest freezer last week at a home in Lemon Creek,
  • Three people are dead after a fiery plane crash Tuesday night near McCarthy,
  • A volunteer group freed a humpback whale that was entangled in a gillnet near Petersburg last night,
  • Juneau veteran says he was denied First Amendment rights during July 4 parade,
  • Members of the Alaska Legislature are asking the state Division of Elections to immediately retore the voter status of thousands of Alaskans the division deactivated based on outdated information,
  • Hundreds of people gathered in Haines this weekend for the annual Southeast Alaska State Fair

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