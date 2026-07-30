Newscast – Thursday, July 30, 2026

In this newscast:
- Juneau police have confirmed the identity of a man whose remains were discovered in a chest freezer last week at a home in Lemon Creek,
- Three people are dead after a fiery plane crash Tuesday night near McCarthy,
- A volunteer group freed a humpback whale that was entangled in a gillnet near Petersburg last night,
- Juneau veteran says he was denied First Amendment rights during July 4 parade,
- Members of the Alaska Legislature are asking the state Division of Elections to immediately retore the voter status of thousands of Alaskans the division deactivated based on outdated information,
- Hundreds of people gathered in Haines this weekend for the annual Southeast Alaska State Fair