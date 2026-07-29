Police identify man discovered in chest freezer at Juneau home

The Juneau Police Department has confirmed the identity of a man whose remains were discovered in a chest freezer last week at a home in Lemon Creek.

According to the State of Alaska Medical Examiner, the remains are of Ross Pasquan. Pasquan was a Juneau resident who would be 74 years old today.

Pasquan was married to Sheryl McDonald-Pasquan, who died from cancer last summer. According to her obituary, Pasquan faced significant health challenges and his wife cared for him. The pair lived together in a home in Switzer Village trailer park.

It is still unclear when Pasquan died before he was placed in the freezer, along with the circumstances of his death. An updated Juneau Police release shared Wednesday said detectives continue to investigate and are looking into whether someone concealed his death for financial gain.

Police were originally notified of the situation on July 19. The department received a report from a person cleaning out the home of a dead family member when they discovered the remains in a chest freezer. The freezer was in a locked shed on the property.

A police spokesperson previously called the death suspicious and investigators were not ruling out homicide.