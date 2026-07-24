Juneau Assembly to decide on key local election topics at Monday meeting

The Juneau Assembly is slated to tackle major local election topics at its regular meeting on Monday night.

The Assembly will vote on whether to put two potential bond debt proposals worth $25 million on this fall’s local election ballot.

One bond question would ask voters to approve up to $16 million in debt to fund renovations and upgrades at several public schools. The other asks whether to approve up to $9.4 million to pay for improvements at the Mendenhall Wastewater Treatment Plant.

In 2024, Juneau voters approved adding nearly $23 million to the city’s debt for public health and safety improvements. But last year, the Assembly narrowly voted against putting the schools and the city’s water and sewer systems bonds on the 2025 ballot because of how crowded it was already.

The Assembly will also decide on whether to ask voters on the local election ballot to renew a 3% temporary sales tax currently in place.

Juneau charges a 5% local sales tax, consisting of both permanent and temporary taxes. Of that 5%, 3% is a temporary tax, which Juneau has had in place for decades. Voters approved extending it for five years in 2021. The vote in this election would renew it for another half-decade.

The money collected from that 3% tax currently goes toward numerous city services, like police and fire, street maintenance and snow removal, and general government operations.

Election Day for Juneau’s by-mail election is Tuesday, Oct. 6.

The Assembly is also expected to decide on other ordinances on Monday, which could include repealing or amending several sales tax exemptions currently in place.

The Juneau Housing First Collaborative is also requesting the Assembly approve leasing nearly 8 acres of city property near Home Depot to build low-income and supportive housing.

Juneau residents have the chance to testify on ordinances on Monday’s agenda – as well as on non-agenda items – in person or online before the Assembly votes. People who want to testify online must notify the city clerk by 4 p.m. before the meeting. The meeting begins at 6 p.m. at City Hall.