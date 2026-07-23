Newscast: Wednesday, July 22, 2026

In this newscast:
- Human remains were discovered inside a chest freezer at a Lemon Creek residence on Sunday.
- Juneau residents in the glacial outburst flood zone are preparing for the annual flood expected soon. At a sandbag event in Mendenhall Valley on Saturday, some of that prep work is easier and faster than it was last year.
- Alaska U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski announced last week that her bill allowing five Alaska Native communities in Southeast Alaska to receive land entitlements passed out of the Energy and Natural Resources Committee.
- In less than a month, Alaskans will cast their votes for governor in the primary election. But with 17 candidates, how do you choose? At a speed dating-style event in Anchorage Monday, members of the public got to talk with the gubernatorial hopefuls.