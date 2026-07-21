KTOO

Newscasts

Newscast – Tuesday, July 21, 2026

by

In this newscast:

  • Juneau now has a free vending machine to distribute community health and healing supplies,
  • As the threat of the next glacial outburst flood looms over Juneau, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says it will pay for repairs to the flood wall in the aftermath,
  • A woman is safe after she lost strength while swimming in the water near Mill Street in downtown Ketchikan,
  • Rockskippers recently competed on a beach a stone’s throw from Ketchikan to see whose rock could bounce the most

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