Newscast – Tuesday, July 21, 2026

In this newscast:
- Juneau now has a free vending machine to distribute community health and healing supplies,
- As the threat of the next glacial outburst flood looms over Juneau, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says it will pay for repairs to the flood wall in the aftermath,
- A woman is safe after she lost strength while swimming in the water near Mill Street in downtown Ketchikan,
- Rockskippers recently competed on a beach a stone’s throw from Ketchikan to see whose rock could bounce the most