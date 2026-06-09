State of Alaska opens investigation into second Dan Sullivan’s U.S. Senate run

The state of Alaska has opened an investigation into whether Dan J. Sullivan, of Petersburg, is intentionally running for U.S. Senate to confuse voters. The challenger has the same name and party affiliation as Alaska’s junior senator, Dan S. Sullivan, who is up for reelection this year.

Since Petersburg Sullivan announced his candidacy, Sen. Dan Sullivan and his Republican allies have alleged the challenger is running dishonestly. They’ve claimed he’s colluding with the Democratic Party to help former U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola, the Democratic candidate.

In an interview with CNN before the investigation was announced, Sen. Sullivan said his challenger is “cheating.”

“You don’t have the right to run for office if your primary intent is to confuse the voters and rig the election in favor of someone else,” Sullivan said. “And that’s exactly what this guy’s doing with the support of the Democrats.”

Last week, the National Republican Senatorial Committee sent a letter to the state, asking that Petersburg Sullivan be removed from the ballot.

In a letter to Petersburg Sullivan Monday afternoon, Lt. Gov. Nancy Dahlstrom, a Republican, alleged the state received “credible allegations” that he did not file in good faith. Dahlstrom requested he answer, under penalty of perjury, seven questions about his name, his history with the Republican Party, and any interactions he’s had with the Democratic Party.

Mary Peltola’s campaign and the Alaska Democratic Party have publicly denied any affiliation with Petersburg Sullivan, and he has denied colluding with them.

Dahlstrom has also asked if Petersburg Sullivan would object to his Republican party designation being removed from the ballot, and having the words “non-incumbent” next to his name.

Petersburg Sullivan declined an interview request on Monday night, but in a letter to the state last week he asserted he had done nothing wrong by running for Senate. He said he’s running because of his dissatisfaction with Sen. Sullivan.

“The fact that Senator Sullivan shares my first and last names adds insult to injury, motivating me to raise my hand as an alternative choice for Alaskans,” he said.

He wrote that Republicans have no right to exclude him from the ballot due to his name.

Dahlstrom has given Petersburg Sullivan until Wednesday to respond.