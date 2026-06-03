A note of gratitude one year after the loss of federal funding

This July will mark one year since Congress voted to eliminate all federal funding for public media — perhaps the most consequential twelve months in KTOO’s history. When the news came that the federal government was stripping funding that was already allocated, the road ahead looked very uncertain.

As you already know, KTOO lost $1.2 million this year, and every year going forward (34% of our annual operating budget). What happened next, though, was something none of us will forget.

You rallied around KTOO in an extraordinary way.

You gave generously, you stood with us, and because of you, we were able to retain talented staff, avoid reductions in service, and build the financial stability needed to carefully chart a path forward. That kind of community response is rare — and we are deeply grateful it happened here.

Because of KTOO’s members, we’ve been able to continue:

Investing in a local newsroom , with dedicated reporters working on your behalf every single day.

Bringing you the best in national and international news from our trusted partners at NPR, the BBC, the CBC, and Native Voice One.

Creating space for local voices – DJs, storytellers, and community contributors — to bring you the music, culture, and conversations that help us all feel more connected.

As we reach the end of this fiscal year, this update is simply an expression of our gratitude — an acknowledgment of what your support has made possible this year.

And we want to be transparent with you: the work is far from finished.

KTOO still has significant ground to cover on the road to long-term sustainability. We are collaborating with public media leaders across Alaska, deepening partnerships, and doing the hard work of transformation — all with the goal of keeping as many local voices and stories on the air as possible.

But at this moment, we want to pause and recognize what this community has accomplished together. Your support is the reason KTOO is here, and the reason we face the future with confidence.

Thank you — sincerely — for everything you have made possible.