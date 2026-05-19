Scottish multi-instrumentalist Hannah Read plays live in the KXLL studio, discusses new album

Growing up between the Isle of Eigg and Edinburgh, from a young age Hannah Read developed a sound rooted in traditional folk while drawing from a wide range of influences. Her latest project, “The Fungi Sessions Vol. 2,” continues a body of work inspired by the natural world and is dedicated to her late father, mycologist Nick Read.

In this interview, Read discusses the creative process behind the album, the similarities between Scottish and American folk music, and how her upbringing continues to shape her work. She also performs tracks from the new album live in the KXLL studio.

🎧 Listen back to the full conversation below.

Note: Audio has been edited for length and clarity.