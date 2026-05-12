KTOO wins five Alaska Press Club awards

Our newsroom was honored with five awards from the Alaska Press Club last month for work done in 2025.
- 1st place Best Narrative Audio Program for “Outburst,” our podcast documenting glacial outburst flooding in Juneau
- 1st place for Best Same-Day Feature (AUDIO, VIDEO), Alix Soliman and Clarise Larson for “‘It would have been catastrophic’: Juneau’s temporary levee protects most homes from record flooding”
- 2nd place for Best Natural Sound Journalism (ALL MEDIA), Jamie Diep for “Tongass Voices: Portland-based organ experts on the future of Juneau’s nearly century-old theater organ”
- 3rd place for Best Reporting on Health (AUDIO), Clarise Larson for “Fluoride-free Juneau offers a glimpse of what RFK Jr.’s plan could mean for America’s dental health”
- 3rd place in Best Legal Affairs Reporting (ALL MEDIA), Yvonne Krumrey for “Dismissed charges in Fultz case show limitations of Alaska’s sexual assault laws”
As stated on their website, the Alaska Press Club is a non-profit 501(c)3 that provides continuing education, recognition and support to journalists across the state. The non-profit hosts an annual journalism contest and organizes two major events each year: a journalism conference and an awards celebration, held the final day of the conference.
We’re immensely proud of our hardworking reporters who dedicate every day to keeping Juneau safe and informed.