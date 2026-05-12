KTOO wins five Alaska Press Club awards

Our newsroom was honored with five awards from the Alaska Press Club last month for work done in 2025.

As stated on their website, the Alaska Press Club is a non-profit 501(c)3 that provides continuing education, recognition and support to journalists across the state. The non-profit hosts an annual journalism contest and organizes two major events each year: a journalism conference and an awards celebration, held the final day of the conference.

We’re immensely proud of our hardworking reporters who dedicate every day to keeping Juneau safe and informed.