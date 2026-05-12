KTOO

Inside KTOO

KTOO wins five Alaska Press Club awards

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KTOO reporters Yvonne Krumrey, Alix Soliman, Clarise Larson and Jamie Diep with their awards. (Lisa Phu/KTOO)

Our newsroom was honored with five awards from the Alaska Press Club last month for work done in 2025.

As stated on their website, the Alaska Press Club is a non-profit 501(c)3 that provides continuing education, recognition and support to journalists across the state. The non-profit hosts an annual journalism contest and organizes two major events each year: a  journalism conference and an awards celebration, held the final day of the conference.

We’re immensely proud of our hardworking reporters who dedicate every day to keeping Juneau safe and informed.

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