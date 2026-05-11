Juneau youth rock out on stage after months of practice

Young Juneau musicians got a chance to bring down the house over the weekend at a dual fundraiser for the Juneau Soccer Club and a music program that groups kids who want to play in rock bands.

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At 6 p.m. on Saturday night, a crowd full of kids and their parents jammed out to the Flaming Fjords at the Juneau Arts and Culture Center. The band — made up mostly of middle schoolers — played a cover of the Capital Cities’ 2011 hit, “Safe and Sound.”

Harper McFerran, 12, was on the keys.

“It was really exhilarating,” she said. “I feel like eventually I just started fading into, like, with the light, like I just got into the groove of it.”

She’s been a part of Nagoonberries since the fall. It’s a local music education organization that forms bands for kids and adults alike to practice and play together.

“After a while,once you got a song memorized, you didn’t have to practice too much,” McFerran said. “But I practiced a lot like in the last few days.”

Rock and soccer mom Nikki Bass started this fundraiser — Rock n’ Goal — last year. In the hallway between sets, she said soccer and rock music may seem different, but they actually overlap.

“Both programs just really instill confidence and teamwork and just working hard,” she said.

Bass said the first year, grownups were surprised at their kids’ shredding skills.

“The crowd was just so blown away by the talent,” she said. “At first you think, ‘Okay, kids in a rock band, this is gonna be awesome. It’ll be cute.’ But no, they’re so good. They’re all just so good.”

Her son’s high school band, Downrigger, played next. Frontwoman Ilannie Hope Mateo has been playing guitar for more than half of her life.

Mateo said she finds the mission of Nagoonberries inspirational.

“I love this program. I mean, they encourage everyone to come play rock music,” she said. “They encourage really young kids or teenagers like me, or just adults. And they always, like, gather people together and everyone gets to hear them.”

She plans to keep playing music and performing on stages in Juneau, because it’s fun, but also because she wants to show other young people what they are capable of.

“I think that it gives them a bit more confidence that they can go on stage, especially, like, if you’re a teenager, like, ‘Oh, I want to go on stage, but I’m a little scared to’ — seeing other teenagers do it, and just feel a little bit more confident about themselves,” Mateo said. “At least that’s what I want for other people to feel when I’m on stage, is that I can give them confidence as well.”

And with the confidence she’s found in the program, Mateo also writes and performs her own songs like “The Angel,” which she performed with Downrigger Saturday.