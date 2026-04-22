Tour guides and stockers for Skagway’s largest tourist attraction vote to unionize

A union that represents workers for one of Skagway’s largest employers is set to grow by about 40 members after employees voted to unionize earlier this month.

The White Pass & Yukon Route Railroad employs 180 people, most of which are based in Skagway. They make it possible for the train to carry hundreds of thousands of passengers each year from the small, tourist town to a range of destinations along the railroad’s scenic route.

Three union contracts already covered nearly half of the company’s employees. Two of those contracts are with Teamsters and Teamsters Canada. They represent coach cleaner and maintenance workers on both sides of the border.

The other contract is with SMART-TD, which has about 35 local members, said James Ogden, an engineer and the local chapter’s general chairman. Those members include workers who operate the train, including brakemen, conductors and engineers.

Now, that number stands to double, according to a railroad spokesperson. In early April, employees who work with guests more directly voted to join Smart-TD’s local chapter. They include tour guides, announcers, and workers who greet visitors as they leave their cruise ships. Also joining are workers who stock the train cars between trips.

Ogden said the vote took place on April 8. Moving forward, a negotiating team will work with the railroad to write a tentative agreement that would then go to a vote. A majority vote would finalize the contract.

Ogden said the union has overall had a positive relationship with the company, and he does not expect that to change.

Jacqui Taylor, a spokesperson for the railroad, said in an emailed statement that White Pass has a “proud union history.”

“Our employees have the right to organize and we look forward to working with our onboard staff in this new capacity,” she added.