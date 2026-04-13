Juneau School Board to decide on contract with teachers union

The Juneau School Board will decide on ratifying a contract with the district’s teachers union at its meeting on Tuesday night.

The Juneau Education Association spent more than a year negotiating a new contract with the district, which escalated to a union vote authorizing a strike. Both parties came to a tentative agreement last month, days after that vote, and union members approved the contract last week.

If approved, the contract provides wage increases for the current and following school year and is retroactive. It will also increase the district’s monthly contribution to health insurance premiums, and will be in effect until June of next year.

In a cover memo for the contract approval, the district estimates a $4 million deficit for the year after the contract ends if services are maintained at their current level.

The board will also vote on approving a contract for incoming superintendent Shawn Arnold. He is expected to begin in the role this July. Arnold was selected last month and is the current principal at Thunder Mountain Middle School.

To support the superintendent, the school board is looking at creating an assistant superintendent position, which would replace the outgoing chief of staff position. It’s been about 14 years since the district last had an assistant superintendent.

Approving a list of capital projects is also on the board’s agenda. If approved, the board will send a list of projects, including roof and boiler replacements, to the Juneau Assembly for consideration. From there, the Assembly can decide to put a school bond before voters this fall. The Assembly considered and rejected a school bond last year.

The full school board agenda is available on the district’s website. The meeting will take place Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Thunder Mountain Middle School library and on Zoom. Attendees will be able to provide public comment online and in person.