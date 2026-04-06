2026 KXLL Nightlife Guide

For 51 years, the Alaska Folk Festival has brought together music lovers from Southeast Alaska and beyond. When you’re not catching the performances on the mainstage at Centennial Hall or tuning in to the nightly broadcast on KRNN, you can find live music of all kinds playing throughout Juneau.

From laid-back jam sessions to unique late-night sets, KXLL has got you covered to help you plan your after-hours Folk Fest experience. We’ll be updating it throughout the week with any schedule changes or new events, so check back for updates & make the most of Folk Fest’s 51st!

Check out our Folk Fest page for broadcast schedules and to watch daily livestreams of the main stage performances.

Monday, April 6

The Alaskan Hotel & Bar

8 p.m. – Karaoke with Cherie Bowman

The Crystal Saloon

6 p.m. – Carey Seward

7:30 p.m. – Luke & Heather Poetry Police

9 p.m. – Fear Boner

Devil’s Club Brewing

11 a.m. to 9 p.m. – All Ages Open Jam (Upstairs)

The Pottery Jungle

6 p.m. – Dara Rilatos

6:30 p.m. – Marc Mintz

7 p.m. – Whiskey Class

7:30 p.m. – Kennedy Jo

Tuesday, April 7

The Alaskan Hotel & Bar

6 p.m. – Joel Forlines

7 p.m. – Cherie Bowman

8:30 p.m. – Popcorn Princess

10 p.m. – Steady Goin

The Crystal Saloon | HIP-HOP NIGHT: co-sponsored by KXLL

6 p.m. – D. Loading

6:45 p.m. – Bxlin

7:30 p.m. – 2essentialz

8:15 p.m. – Grandpa G (Brother Buffalo)

9 p.m. – T-Loc

10 p.m. – Air Jazz feat. Shawn Hemp

Devil’s Club Brewing

11 a.m. to 9 p.m. – All Ages Open Jam (Upstairs)

7 p.m. to 10 p.m. – Electro-Folk B2B DJ Sets

Drip Drop Wondershop

7 p.m. – Big Sissy

The Pottery Jungle

6 p.m. – Quinton Woolman-Morgan

6:30 p.m. – Harmony

7 p.m. – Slept In

7:30 p.m. – Zansler

Wednesday, April 8

The Alaskan Hotel & Bar

7:30 p.m. – Dirtbag

8 p.m. – 3 Chord Ho!

9:30 p.m. – Fear Boner

11 p.m. – Bards of Mendenhell

The Crystal Saloon

6 p.m. – Dirtbag

6:45 p.m. – Flavor Text

8 p.m. – Pedal Boys

9:30 p.m. – Joel’s Brothers

Devil’s Club Brewing

11 a.m. to 9 p.m. – All Ages Open Jam (Upstairs)

6 p.m. to 10 p.m. – Midweek Mixup

Drip Drop Wondershop

7 p.m. – Nina Edwards

The Pottery Jungle

6 p.m. – Big Sissy

6:30 p.m. – Steady Goin

7 p.m. – Ellorie & Amelia

7:30 p.m. – Jessica Meuse

The Red Dog Saloon

8:30 p.m. – Dream Team

Thursday, April 9

Aurora Grand Theater

5:30 p.m. – Bring Your Own Chair (BYOC) screening of “O Brother Where Art Thou?”

The Alaskan Hotel & Bar

6 p.m. – Big Sissy

7 p.m. – Pedal Boys

8:30 p.m. – Carey Seward & the Sizz

10 p.m. – The Planktonics

The Crystal Saloon

6 p.m. – Middle Names

7:15 p.m. – Whiskey Class

8:45 p.m. – SunDog

10:30 p.m. – The Rain Dogs

Devil’s Club Brewing

11 a.m. to 9 p.m. – All Ages Open Jam (Upstairs)

6 p.m. to 10 p.m. – Mar 66 Techno Takeover

Drip Drop Wondershop

7 p.m. – Keep The Pool Open

Griz Bar

7 p.m. – Dude Mtn

8 p.m. – Joel’s TN Possy

10 p.m. – Flavor Text

11:30 p.m. – Uncle Flex

The Pottery Jungle

6 p.m. – Fiona & The Bean

6:30 p.m. – R.O. Shapiro

7 p.m. – Sun Dogs

7:30 p.m. – Jason Overby

The Red Dog Saloon

8:30 p.m. – Taking Care of Blue Grass

Friday, April 10

KTOO Studio

3:00 p.m. – Live Broadcast of Juneau Afternoon featuring the Red Hots

Aurora Grand Theater

5:30 p.m. – Bring Your Own Chair (BYOC) screening of “O Brother Where Art Thou?”

The Alaskan Hotel & Bar

6 p.m. – Quinton Morgan-Woolman

7 p.m. – Flavor Text

9 p.m. – Lamplight

9:30 p.m. – 6ft Seas

11 p.m. – Whiskey Class

Bearcade

9 p.m. – Bearcade Rave w/ Posterchild & Mar 66

The Crystal Saloon

6 p.m. – Post Office Tigers

7:30 p.m. – Lord Rochester

9 p.m. – The Getting Strangers

11 p.m. – Dude Mtn

Devil’s Club Brewing

11 a.m. to 9 p.m. – All Ages Open Jam (Upstairs)

8 p.m. to 2 a.m. – Boiler Room DJ Sets

Drip Drop Wondershop

7 p.m. – Lisa Puananimohala’ikalani Denny + Savannah Lecornu Art Pop Up

Griz Bar

6 p.m. – Juneau Jam Busters

7:30 p.m. – Quinton Woolman

9:30 p.m. – Middle Names

11 p.m. – DJ Free Boi

Juneau Arts & Culture Center

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Coffee & J a.m.

The Pottery Jungle

6 p.m. – The Parkstrippers Marching Band

6:30 p.m. – The Forest That Never Sleeps

7 p.m. – Middle Names

7:30 p.m. – The House Project

The Red Dog Saloon

9:30 p.m. – Reeb Wilms, Caleb Klauder & Friends

Squire’s Bar

9 p.m. – DJ DANK GROOVES

11 p.m. – Bear Bones

Saturday, April 11

KTOO

1:30 p.m. & 3 p.m. – “50 Years of Folk Fest” Documentary Screening

Aurora Grand Theater

5:30 p.m. – Bring Your Own Chair (BYOC) “‘O Brother Where Art Thou?’”

The Alaskan Hotel & Bar

6 p.m. – Boyfriend Girlfriend Bluegrass Band

8 p.m. – Lord Rochester

10 p.m. – The Rain Dogs

11 p.m. – Dude Mtn

Bearcade

8 p.m. – Keep The Pool Open

10 p.m. – Magical America

The Crystal Saloon

2 p.m. – Bear Bones

4 p.m. – Big Sissy

6 p.m. – Steady Going

8 p.m. – Caleb & Reeb

10 p.m. – Raisin Holy Hell

Devil’s Club Brewing

11 a.m. to 9 p.m. – All Ages Open Jam (Upstairs)

8 p.m. to 2 a.m. – Boiler Room DJ Sets

Drip Drop Wondershop

7 p.m. – David “Middle Names” Fure

Gold Town Nickelodeon

2 to 5 p.m. – Folk Fest Singer/Songwriter Event

Griz Bar

6 p.m. – Flavor Text

8 p.m. – Bear Bones

10 p.m. – B-LA1N3 & PhD Javii

The Pottery Jungle

7 p.m. & 8:30 p.m. – The Wool Pullers

The Red Dog Saloon

7 p.m. – Square Dance with Big Chimney Barn Dance

9:30 p.m. – The High Costa Livin’

Sunday, April 12

Aurora Grand Theater

3:30 p.m. – Bring Your Own Chair (BYOC) “‘O Brother Where Art Thou?’”

The Alaskan Hotel & Bar

6 p.m. – Big Lightnin’

7 p.m. – Brother Joel’s Brothers

9 p.m. – Todd Grebe & the Cold Country

The Crystal Saloon

2 p.m. – Michael Kirkpatrick

4 p.m. – JZAAM.

6 p.m. – Super Saturated Sugar Strings

8 p.m. – The Parkstrippers Marching Band

Devil’s Club Brewing

11 a.m. to 9 p.m. – All Ages Open Jam (Upstairs)

4 p.m. to 7 p.m. – Living Room Come Down

Gold Town Nickelodeon

2 to 4 p.m. – Poetry JAM

The Red Dog Saloon

9:30 p.m. – The C Notes with Special Guests