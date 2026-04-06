2026 KXLL Nightlife Guide

For 51 years, the Alaska Folk Festival has brought together music lovers from Southeast Alaska and beyond. When you’re not catching the performances on the mainstage at Centennial Hall or tuning in to the nightly broadcast on KRNN, you can find live music of all kinds playing throughout Juneau.
From laid-back jam sessions to unique late-night sets, KXLL has got you covered to help you plan your after-hours Folk Fest experience. We’ll be updating it throughout the week with any schedule changes or new events, so check back for updates & make the most of Folk Fest’s 51st!
Check out our Folk Fest page for broadcast schedules and to watch daily livestreams of the main stage performances.
Monday, April 6
The Alaskan Hotel & Bar
8 p.m. – Karaoke with Cherie Bowman
The Crystal Saloon
6 p.m. – Carey Seward
7:30 p.m. – Luke & Heather Poetry Police
9 p.m. – Fear Boner
Devil’s Club Brewing
11 a.m. to 9 p.m. – All Ages Open Jam (Upstairs)
The Pottery Jungle
6 p.m. – Dara Rilatos
6:30 p.m. – Marc Mintz
7 p.m. – Whiskey Class
7:30 p.m. – Kennedy Jo
Tuesday, April 7
The Alaskan Hotel & Bar
6 p.m. – Joel Forlines
7 p.m. – Cherie Bowman
8:30 p.m. – Popcorn Princess
10 p.m. – Steady Goin
The Crystal Saloon | HIP-HOP NIGHT: co-sponsored by KXLL
6 p.m. – D. Loading
6:45 p.m. – Bxlin
7:30 p.m. – 2essentialz
8:15 p.m. – Grandpa G (Brother Buffalo)
9 p.m. – T-Loc
10 p.m. – Air Jazz feat. Shawn Hemp
Devil’s Club Brewing
11 a.m. to 9 p.m. – All Ages Open Jam (Upstairs)
7 p.m. to 10 p.m. – Electro-Folk B2B DJ Sets
Drip Drop Wondershop
7 p.m. – Big Sissy
The Pottery Jungle
6 p.m. – Quinton Woolman-Morgan
6:30 p.m. – Harmony
7 p.m. – Slept In
7:30 p.m. – Zansler
Wednesday, April 8
The Alaskan Hotel & Bar
7:30 p.m. – Dirtbag
8 p.m. – 3 Chord Ho!
9:30 p.m. – Fear Boner
11 p.m. – Bards of Mendenhell
The Crystal Saloon
6 p.m. – Dirtbag
6:45 p.m. – Flavor Text
8 p.m. – Pedal Boys
9:30 p.m. – Joel’s Brothers
Devil’s Club Brewing
11 a.m. to 9 p.m. – All Ages Open Jam (Upstairs)
6 p.m. to 10 p.m. – Midweek Mixup
Drip Drop Wondershop
7 p.m. – Nina Edwards
The Pottery Jungle
6 p.m. – Big Sissy
6:30 p.m. – Steady Goin
7 p.m. – Ellorie & Amelia
7:30 p.m. – Jessica Meuse
The Red Dog Saloon
8:30 p.m. – Dream Team
Thursday, April 9
Aurora Grand Theater
5:30 p.m. – Bring Your Own Chair (BYOC) screening of “O Brother Where Art Thou?”
The Alaskan Hotel & Bar
6 p.m. – Big Sissy
7 p.m. – Pedal Boys
8:30 p.m. – Carey Seward & the Sizz
10 p.m. – The Planktonics
The Crystal Saloon
6 p.m. – Middle Names
7:15 p.m. – Whiskey Class
8:45 p.m. – SunDog
10:30 p.m. – The Rain Dogs
Devil’s Club Brewing
11 a.m. to 9 p.m. – All Ages Open Jam (Upstairs)
6 p.m. to 10 p.m. – Mar 66 Techno Takeover
Drip Drop Wondershop
7 p.m. – Keep The Pool Open
Griz Bar
7 p.m. – Dude Mtn
8 p.m. – Joel’s TN Possy
10 p.m. – Flavor Text
11:30 p.m. – Uncle Flex
The Pottery Jungle
6 p.m. – Fiona & The Bean
6:30 p.m. – R.O. Shapiro
7 p.m. – Sun Dogs
7:30 p.m. – Jason Overby
The Red Dog Saloon
8:30 p.m. – Taking Care of Blue Grass
Friday, April 10
KTOO Studio
3:00 p.m. – Live Broadcast of Juneau Afternoon featuring the Red Hots
Aurora Grand Theater
5:30 p.m. – Bring Your Own Chair (BYOC) screening of “O Brother Where Art Thou?”
The Alaskan Hotel & Bar
6 p.m. – Quinton Morgan-Woolman
7 p.m. – Flavor Text
9 p.m. – Lamplight
9:30 p.m. – 6ft Seas
11 p.m. – Whiskey Class
Bearcade
9 p.m. – Bearcade Rave w/ Posterchild & Mar 66
The Crystal Saloon
6 p.m. – Post Office Tigers
7:30 p.m. – Lord Rochester
9 p.m. – The Getting Strangers
11 p.m. – Dude Mtn
Devil’s Club Brewing
11 a.m. to 9 p.m. – All Ages Open Jam (Upstairs)
8 p.m. to 2 a.m. – Boiler Room DJ Sets
Drip Drop Wondershop
7 p.m. – Lisa Puananimohala’ikalani Denny + Savannah Lecornu Art Pop Up
Griz Bar
6 p.m. – Juneau Jam Busters
7:30 p.m. – Quinton Woolman
9:30 p.m. – Middle Names
11 p.m. – DJ Free Boi
Juneau Arts & Culture Center
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Coffee & J a.m.
The Pottery Jungle
6 p.m. – The Parkstrippers Marching Band
6:30 p.m. – The Forest That Never Sleeps
7 p.m. – Middle Names
7:30 p.m. – The House Project
The Red Dog Saloon
9:30 p.m. – Reeb Wilms, Caleb Klauder & Friends
Squire’s Bar
9 p.m. – DJ DANK GROOVES
11 p.m. – Bear Bones
Saturday, April 11
KTOO
1:30 p.m. & 3 p.m. – “50 Years of Folk Fest” Documentary Screening
Aurora Grand Theater
5:30 p.m. – Bring Your Own Chair (BYOC) “‘O Brother Where Art Thou?’”
The Alaskan Hotel & Bar
6 p.m. – Boyfriend Girlfriend Bluegrass Band
8 p.m. – Lord Rochester
10 p.m. – The Rain Dogs
11 p.m. – Dude Mtn
Bearcade
8 p.m. – Keep The Pool Open
10 p.m. – Magical America
The Crystal Saloon
2 p.m. – Bear Bones
4 p.m. – Big Sissy
6 p.m. – Steady Going
8 p.m. – Caleb & Reeb
10 p.m. – Raisin Holy Hell
Devil’s Club Brewing
11 a.m. to 9 p.m. – All Ages Open Jam (Upstairs)
8 p.m. to 2 a.m. – Boiler Room DJ Sets
Drip Drop Wondershop
7 p.m. – David “Middle Names” Fure
Gold Town Nickelodeon
2 to 5 p.m. – Folk Fest Singer/Songwriter Event
Griz Bar
6 p.m. – Flavor Text
8 p.m. – Bear Bones
10 p.m. – B-LA1N3 & PhD Javii
The Pottery Jungle
7 p.m. & 8:30 p.m. – The Wool Pullers
The Red Dog Saloon
7 p.m. – Square Dance with Big Chimney Barn Dance
9:30 p.m. – The High Costa Livin’
Sunday, April 12
Aurora Grand Theater
3:30 p.m. – Bring Your Own Chair (BYOC) “‘O Brother Where Art Thou?’”
The Alaskan Hotel & Bar
6 p.m. – Big Lightnin’
7 p.m. – Brother Joel’s Brothers
9 p.m. – Todd Grebe & the Cold Country
The Crystal Saloon
2 p.m. – Michael Kirkpatrick
4 p.m. – JZAAM.
6 p.m. – Super Saturated Sugar Strings
8 p.m. – The Parkstrippers Marching Band
Devil’s Club Brewing
11 a.m. to 9 p.m. – All Ages Open Jam (Upstairs)
4 p.m. to 7 p.m. – Living Room Come Down
Gold Town Nickelodeon
2 to 4 p.m. – Poetry JAM
The Red Dog Saloon
9:30 p.m. – The C Notes with Special Guests