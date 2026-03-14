KTOO

Newscasts

Newscast – Friday, March 13, 2026

by

In this newscast:

  • This upcoming cruise ship tourism season will be the first time Juneau has a daily passenger cap — numbers that came through negotiations between the city and the cruise lines,
  • It has now been more than a month since a Juneau man who had been staying at a local shelter for unhoused people was last seen by staff,
  • Negotiations between the City and Borough of Juneau and the local chapter of the International Association of Fire Fighters have stalled out after more than a year,
  • In Juneau this week, youth from across the state presented films they made highlighting the impacts of climate change and other environmental issues where they live,
  • After weeks of voting, Sitkans have finally chosen a name for the Sitka Sound Science Center’s newest Giant Pacific Octopus.

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