Newscast – Friday, March 13, 2026

In this newscast:
- This upcoming cruise ship tourism season will be the first time Juneau has a daily passenger cap — numbers that came through negotiations between the city and the cruise lines,
- It has now been more than a month since a Juneau man who had been staying at a local shelter for unhoused people was last seen by staff,
- Negotiations between the City and Borough of Juneau and the local chapter of the International Association of Fire Fighters have stalled out after more than a year,
- In Juneau this week, youth from across the state presented films they made highlighting the impacts of climate change and other environmental issues where they live,
- After weeks of voting, Sitkans have finally chosen a name for the Sitka Sound Science Center’s newest Giant Pacific Octopus.