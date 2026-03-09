Juneau School Board to discuss proposed budgets, union contract for support staff

The Juneau School Board has a regular meeting Tuesday to discuss next year’s budget and a contract with its support staff union. The public has an opportunity to comment in person or over Zoom.

The district reached a tentative agreement with Juneau Education Support Staff, or JESS, last week. The school board is holding the first of two readings to ratify the contract, which includes increases to wages and health insurance contributions.

The district folded those changes into its proposed budget for next year. The board could approve that budget Tuesday, but it has until Thursday to do so. The updated budget includes funding for a counselor position for HomeBRIDGE, a health assistant and the additional costs from JESS’ tentative agreement. It also includes an updated method to the way the district calculates staff. It estimates that may produce more teaching positions at Thunder Mountain Middle School and Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé.

The updated budget leaves a $5.1 million deficit that would be filled by district savings if approved.

The union’s tentative agreement, if approved, would also affect the current school year’s budget. The school board will consider approving those changes as well.

The school board is also considering two resolutions. One would oppose the teacher and school categories in this year’s “Best of Juneau” survey. Another would support local early childhood education nonprofit Southeast Childhood Collective’s proposal to the City and Borough of Juneau to invest in expanding child care for school-age children.

Two items for the district’s charter school will have their first of two hearings. One item would approve an annual contract between the district and Juneau Community Charter School. The other would allow the charter school to carry over more than 10% of unspent funds into the next fiscal year.

Before its meeting, the board will hold a closed meeting to discuss collective bargaining and selecting a new superintendent.

The regular school board meeting will take place at 6 p.m. at the Thunder Mountain Middle School library and over Zoom. The public will have the opportunity to comment on agenda items in person and online.