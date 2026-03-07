Newscast – Friday, March 6, 2026

In this newscast:
- The U.S. Forest Service has announced its public meetings schedule for residents across Southeast to share feedback on a revised Tongass National Forest management plan. The plan will set the agency’s priorities for the forest over the next decade or so,
- Community members had the opportunity to meet and ask questions to the three Juneau schools superintendent finalists during a forum Wednesday night,
- Researchers are documenting black seaweed across seven communities in Southeast Alaska. They are trying to get a baseline for the seaweed, and to look at whether the important cultural resource should be considered a keystone species,
- Three Southeast Alaska fishermen have been charged with intentionally sinking their fishing boats in waters near Sitka and Petersburg,
- The U.S. Senate voted Wednesday against a resolution that would have limited President Trump’s power to continue the war on Iran. Nearly all Republicans voted against it , including Sen. Lisa Murkowski