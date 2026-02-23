KTOO

Newscast – Monday, Feb. 23, 2026

In this newscast:

  • The Alaska House approved a fast-tracked spending bill totaling nearly half a billion dollars this afternoon. It’s intended to cover higher-than-expected costs in the ongoing fiscal year, and it’s a combination of several requests from Gov. Mike Dunleavy,
  • Several Juneau boats sank in city harbors during the intense winter storms that started in late December. The city is still dealing with the aftermath,
  • The Alaska Federation of Natives urged state lawmakers to fix Alaska’s dual fish and wildlife management system,
  • A state legislator’s former chief of staff faces charges of child sexual exploitation and child sex trafficking

