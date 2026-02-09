Almost 1 in 4 Alaska workers doesn’t live in the state, new report concludes

The number of out-of-state workers in Alaska is continuing to rise and is near an all-time high, according to a new report published this week by the Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development.

In 2024, almost 23% of non-federal jobs in Alaska were held by someone who did not live in the state. Nonresidents earned roughly $3.8 billion, or about 17% of every dollar earned from a non-federal job.

In some industries, the proportion of nonresident workers was much higher:

Among oil and gas workers, 40.5% were nonresidents. Among miners, nonresidents made up 44.2% of all workers, and nonresidents averaged higher wages than residents did.

The state has been collecting nonresident worker data since 1990, and the new figures are the second-highest on record, behind only 1992, which used a different job classification system. That year, 23.7% of Alaska workers were nonresidents.

The proportion of nonresident workers has been rising steadily since the COVID-19 pandemic emergency layoffs of 2020.

Rob Krieger, an economist with the Department of Labor, wrote about the new report in an article for this month’s Alaska Trends magazine.

He noted that the rise comes amid a decline in the number of Alaskans who are between 18 and 64 years old, what economists call “prime working age.”

From 2013 to 2024, the number of Alaskans in that age range has declined by about 34,000 people, or 7%.

During that stretch, more people have moved out of the state than have moved in, and the state’s average age has risen steadily, leading to more deaths and fewer births.

“It’s pretty clear that is kind of what’s contributing to what we’re seeing with employers having to rely heavily on nonresidents,” he said.

“Every industry now is starting to lean more heavily on nonresidents, including ones that have historically not. Even things like state government and local government, we’re starting to see more nonresidents,” Krieger said.

In most industries, nonresidents earned less than residents did because nonresidents tended to hold seasonal jobs.

Across the state, nonresidents averaged $16,302 in wages for any given quarter of the year. Residents averaged $16,531, indicating that nonresidents and residents were generally paid about the same.

Gunnar Schultz, a Department of Labor analyst who compiled this year’s report, said the numbers are based on unemployment insurance reports filed by employers with the state. Alaska requires employers and employees to pay into the state’s unemployment insurance fund.

Those numbers are then contrasted with Permanent Fund dividend applications.

“Did you apply for a 2024 PFD or 2025 PFD? If you applied for neither, you’re a nonresident,” he said.

Alaska had almost 15,500 federal workers in 2024; those aren’t included in the report, nor are members of the military and self-employed Alaskans.

That last category includes many commercial fishermen.

The report separately analyzed those jobs, and based on permit data and other information, “nonresidents were an estimated 49 percent of the harvesting workforce, which includes permit holders and their crew, and nonresidents took in 57 percent of gross harvesting earnings.”