Newscast – Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026

by

In this newscast:

  • Scientists have confirmed that destructive landslides are happening more frequently across Alaska — especially in Southeast — using news articles dating back more than a century. It’s because climate change is making atmospheric rivers more extreme,
  • John Bressette is the city’s avalanche advisor, tracking weather and avalanche risk in Juneau’s urban paths. He joined CBJ just before record snowfall — followed by rain and flooding — pushed the city to declare a disaster and issue evacuation advisories downtown. He spoke with KTOO’s Mike Lane about the job,
  • Gov. Mike Dunleavy introduced a series of bills on Friday and Monday that he says would stabilize the state’s finances

