Newscast – Friday, Jan. 23, 2026

In this newscast:
- Eaglecrest Ski Area’s board of directors is pushing back against the mayor’s proposal to remove most of the board’s decision-making authority,
- Former Alaska Congresswoman Mary Peltola will be in Juneau today at the Crystal Saloon bar downtown to celebrate her campaign launch for U.S. Senate,
- A new bill aims to bring stability to Alaska school districts’ budgeting process,
- Gov. Mike Dunleavy outlined his agenda for his final year in office in his annual State of the State address on Thursday,
- Alaska Congressman Nick Begich has a new challenger,
- Two Alaska School districts are suing the state over what they say is inadequate funding for public education