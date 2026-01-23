KTOO

Newscast – Friday, Jan. 23, 2026

In this newscast:

  • Eaglecrest Ski Area’s board of directors is pushing back against the mayor’s proposal to remove most of the board’s decision-making authority,
  • Former Alaska Congresswoman Mary Peltola will be in Juneau today at the Crystal Saloon bar downtown to celebrate her campaign launch for U.S. Senate,
  • A new bill aims to bring stability to Alaska school districts’ budgeting process,
  • Gov. Mike Dunleavy outlined his agenda for his final year in office in his annual State of the State address on Thursday,
  • Alaska Congressman Nick Begich has a new challenger,
  • Two Alaska School districts are suing the state over what they say is inadequate funding for public education

