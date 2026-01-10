Newscast – Friday, Jan. 9, 2026

In this newscast:

The City and Borough of Juneau issued an avalanche evacuation advisory for all residents in slide zones this morning. The advisory comes as an atmospheric river slams Juneau, after previous storms dumped several feet of snow,

As snow turned to rain in Juneau today, the city is warning residents that roads are beginning to flood, and the snow on roofs is getting heavier,

The City and Borough of Juneau has largely wrapped up shoveling on Sít’ Eetí Shaanáx – Glacier Valley Elementary School and began work on Mendenhall River Community School today,

The general manager of Juneau’s Eaglecrest Ski Area has resigned and the chair of its board of directors has stepped down,

Several caribou herds in Alaska’s Arctic are on a decline, including now the Porcupine herd, which is currently the biggest