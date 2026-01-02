First Friday show features new myths written and illustrated by Juneau artists

Two Juneau artists spent this snowy Friday framing and mounting 18 block prints that correlate with myths — ones they wrote themselves.

The prints are a part of a show titled “My Mother’s Bones,” opening Friday at the Juneau Arts and Culture Center.

Rachel Levy said thinking about folktales and their morals inspired the series.

“Things you wouldn’t even consider mythology, just like certain truths we hear over and over again and all the stories that are told to us growing up,” she said. “And stories we tell each other as adults.”

She wanted to write her own — ones that reflect themes she holds dear: the gifts that our mothers give us, both the ones who birth us and Mother Earth.

One print shows a heart with a dagger through it.

“This is about a mom and a daughter who kind of like grow up in this garden together, and the daughter never appreciates life, is never content,” Levy said. “And so the mother decides to slowly cut out her heart and feed it to her daughter piece by piece, so that way she can enjoy life.”

Levy said it represents her gratitude to her own mother, and the sacrifices she made raising her.

Alex Bookless was also inspired by her own family for her prints, including the four-legged kind. She pointed to a print of a dog shooting through the darkness with the sun in its teeth.

“Basically, it’s a story about how much I love my dog,” she said. “And how much I think that loving my dog teaches me how to love myself.”

That story — and 17 other new folktales — can be found at the JACC Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. The show runs through January.