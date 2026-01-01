KTOO

Newscasts

Newscast – Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025

by

In this newscast:

  • The City and Borough of Juneau is warning residents about urban avalanches a bit differently this year,
  • After Juneau residents helped raise more than $1 million this fall, a local boy with a rare genetic disease will be able to receive a potentially life-changing gene therapy in the New Year,
  • Alaska will get $272 million from the federal government next year to upgrade its rural health system,
  • For Alaskans, the New Year means it’s time to apply for the Permanent Fund dividend,
  • In a special feature highlighting some of KTOO’s favorite stories from this year, the KTOO newsroom revisits a story about the city’s short term rental task force

 

Sign up for The Signal

Top Alaska stories delivered to your inbox every week

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications