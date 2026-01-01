Newscast – Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025

In this newscast:
- The City and Borough of Juneau is warning residents about urban avalanches a bit differently this year,
- After Juneau residents helped raise more than $1 million this fall, a local boy with a rare genetic disease will be able to receive a potentially life-changing gene therapy in the New Year,
- Alaska will get $272 million from the federal government next year to upgrade its rural health system,
- For Alaskans, the New Year means it’s time to apply for the Permanent Fund dividend,
- In a special feature highlighting some of KTOO’s favorite stories from this year, the KTOO newsroom revisits a story about the city’s short term rental task force