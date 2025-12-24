Child dies in Christmas Eve car accident by Auke Lake

A 7-year-old child died from injuries suffered in a car accident near Auke Lake on Christmas Eve.

Police received a call around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday reporting that two vehicles had collided along Glacier Highway near Auke Lake, according to a press release from the Juneau Police Department.

Emergency responders extracted multiple people who were trapped inside the vehicles at the scene, including a child who was reportedly unconscious at the time.

The child was transported to the hospital and police later confirmed that the child had died.

The accident closed traffic along Glacier Highway between Pederson Hill and the Auke Bay roundabout for several hours before the road was reopened shortly before 5 p.m.

Police say they are still investigating the cause of the accident.