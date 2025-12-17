Newscast – Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025

In this newscast:
- Juneau’s homeless shelter is once again offering daytime meals and other services after stopping them in August due to safety concerns,
- Officials say to be prepared as Juneau is expected to see frigid temperatures starting this weekend and stretching into the next couple of weeks,
- A U.S. Forest Service plan to revamp the Mendenhall Glacier Visitor Center to accommodate more tourists could be upended by a lawsuit brought by a nearby homeowner,
- Two finalists in the running for fire chief at Capital City Fire/Rescue got a chance to share their vision for the department during public presentations earlier this week,
- A Juneau musician is giving his final organ performance in the State Office Building this Friday,
- A United States Coast Guard and Sitka Search and Rescue is searching for two overdue mariners near Sitka today