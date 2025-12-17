KTOO

Newscast – Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025

In this newscast:

  • Juneau’s homeless shelter is once again offering daytime meals and other services after stopping them in August due to safety concerns,
  • Officials say to be prepared as Juneau is expected to see frigid temperatures starting this weekend and stretching into the next couple of weeks,
  • A U.S. Forest Service plan to revamp the Mendenhall Glacier Visitor Center to accommodate more tourists could be upended by a lawsuit brought by a nearby homeowner,
  • Two finalists in the running for fire chief at Capital City Fire/Rescue got a chance to share their vision for the department during public presentations earlier this week,
  • A Juneau musician is giving his final organ performance in the State Office Building this Friday,
  • A United States Coast Guard and Sitka Search and Rescue is searching for two overdue mariners near Sitka today

