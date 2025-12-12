Newscast – Friday, Dec. 12, 2025

In this newscast:
- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has landed on a solution to put an end to glacial outburst floods that have grown more destructive in Juneau’s Mendenhall Valley neighborhoods over the past few summers,
- Juneau Animal Rescue might soon have a location in the Mendenhall Valley for its proposed new animal shelter,
- A group of 14 student athletes from Angoon finally returned home from Juneau Friday morning after a cancelled ferry left them stuck in the capital city for four extra days,
- Gov. Mike Dunleavy released his proposed budget, setting the stage for months of debate in his final legislative session as governor. His proposal leans on drawing more than a billion dollars from savings to fund a budget that includes paying Alaskans a $3,600 Permanent Fund dividend,
- Both of Alaska’s U.S senators crossed the aisle Thursday to support a Democratic bill that would’ve extended health insurance subsidies for three years. The Alaskans and two others were the only Republicans to back the plan, so it failed to get the 60 votes needed