Juneau’s sole electricity provider appeals state approval for second one

Juneau’s sole electricity provider, Alaska Electric Light & Power, is appealing the Regulatory Commission of Alaska’s decision to approve Juneau Hydropower as a new public utility. Last week, the Superior Court of Alaska consolidated two separate cases involving disputes between the hydroelectric companies.

The appeal follows more than a decade of disputes between AEL&P and Juneau Hydropower — a company that plans to increase the borough’s hydroelectric capacity by nearly 20%. The company plans to shuttle power to rural parts of Juneau in the next few years through its Sweetheart Lake Hydroelectric project. This summer, the commission ordered AEL&P to facilitate Juneau Hydropower’s connection with its existing electricity infrastructure and the two utilities hashed out agreements to make that happen.

Alec Mesdag, the CEO of AEL&P, disputes the commission’s decision to exempt Juneau Hydropower from a requirement to have at least 10 customers when it certified the company as a public utility. The company has one contracted customer: Coeur’s Kensington Mine.

Mesdag also has outstanding complaints about the agreements the commission ordered AEL&P to sign, which he hopes the Superior Court will help resolve. Namely, AEL&P is required to reserve 8.5 megawatts of transfer capacity in its system, even before Juneau Hydropower is up and running, without compensation.

Mesdag said he worries he could incur additional costs if, in the meantime, AEL&P’s existing customers increase their power use enough to eat into that reserve.

“Do I have to build upgrades to ensure that we can, you know, transfer another eight-and-a-half megawatts on top of that?” he said.

But once operating, he says Juneau Hydropower has to pay AEL&P $1.2 million per year for using the system.

Mesdag also disagrees with the commission’s decision to approve of Juneau Hydropower’s design of the interconnection point, where electricity generated at Sweetheart Lake will join AEL&P’s Snettisham power line to Juneau.

“It is a bad precedent that any entity who disputes the utility’s position on what creates a safe and reliable interconnection that protects its customers can simply insist that their project will die if the commission does not order the utility to accommodate their every wish,” Mesdag said.

Duff Mitchell, the managing director at Juneau Hydropower, said the appeal is “frivolous.” The two utilities spent more than a week in hearings before five commissioners, who decided to approve Juneau Hydropower’s public utility certificate and the Sweetheart Lake project plan.

“Basically, their case is, you know, we got our butt kicked in the hockey game five to zero, and now we’re a sore loser and we’re blaming the ref,” Mitchell said.

He called AEL&P’s disputes mere “quibbles” and said he’s “charging forward” with financing and building the new hydroelectric plant at Sweetheart Lake.

“We’re proceeding with the lawful order we have, and we’re moving on to put this project into construction,” Mitchell said. “We’re bringing the power for Juneau’s prosperity.”

Mitchell said he plans to break ground next year. According to Juneau Hydropower’s Federal Energy Regulatory Commission license restrictions and commission certificate, construction must begin by September 8, 2026, and be completed three years later.

The Regulatory Commission of Alaska declined to comment.