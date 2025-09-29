Juneau churches step in to feed people after Glory Hall limits services

Standing outside a white food truck, nine-year-old Katrina Aitaoto handed out Styrofoam boxes of hot food to the people lined up in the rain in the parking lot of Juneau’s Salvation Army. Friday night’s menu was a classic: breakfast for dinner.

She asked how many dinners each person wanted, and shouted the order back to her fellow volunteers in the truck. Most asked for more than one, for other people they were camping with.

Katrina was there with her youth group, from Aldersgate United Methodist Church. She said she didn’t mind spending her Friday evening in the pouring rain.

“It’s because I want to help people just get some food so they can eat,” she said.

Fourteen-year-old Xenia Fuamaila is another youth group volunteer. She put some French toast in a to-go box. Xenia said it meant a lot to her, to be able to help.

“I’m just really happy that people are being able to get meals when they’re able to,” she said. “Seeing that smile on their face.”

In August, the Glory Hall reduced its day services due to what staff say is an unsafe environment on the streets around the shelter.

The city’s winter warming shelter opens in mid October. It offers food in the mornings and evenings. But until then, the city’s unhoused population has limited options for finding a warm meal.

So kids like Katrina and Xenia, along with volunteers from several other churches, stepped in. Before the Glory Hall reduced its services, several churches distributed meals every Tuesday in the Mendenhall Valley. Now, more churches are joining in. They’ve brought their operation downtown, and serve food three times a week.

Inside the truck, Melanie Venables directed the youth chefs as they made and distributed about 100 meals over the course of the evening.

“Our youth group does all the cooking and the serving,” Venables said.

She said community members have really responded to the food distribution, including those who need food, and those who want to help.

“A lot of churches jumped right in to help, and it’s gotten more and more people every week,” Venables said. “So like, it’s been busy.”

Harold Lloyd Hassell is one of those people. He said he’s been coming to this food distribution when it’s open, as he navigates living outside.

“I’ve never been accustomed to being jobless or homeless in Juneau,” he said.

He said that especially on a cold and wet evening like Friday, a warm meal is more than just food.

“[It] means a great deal, considering that some of the organizations that you know were around, aren’t around to help, such as the Glory Hall and some other places,” Hassell said. “But it’s good that Juneau pulls together when it does.”



As she handed out more boxes in the pouring rain, Katrina said any kids who want to volunteer, like she is, should try it.

“Just don’t be scared,” she said. “Just have fun.”

The food truck serves hot meals in the Salvation Army parking lot Mondays at lunchtime, and Wednesdays and Fridays 6 to 7 p.m. until the warming shelter opens on Oct. 15.