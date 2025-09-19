KTOO

Newscasts

Newscast – Friday, Sept. 19, 2025

by

In this newscast:

  • Ballots are on their way from Washington state to registered voters in Juneau for this year’s local election,
  • This year’s Permanent Fund Dividend will be exactly $1000,
  • A jury has declared a Juneau artist not guilty of terroristic threatening, Mitchell Watley was accused of threatening the public in 2023, when he distributed printed notes around town that referenced school shootings,
  • Juneau’s 2025 municipal election is just around the corner. There are three propositions. KTOO’s Clarise Larson breaks down what they are and why they matter for voters this election

