Newscast – Friday, Sept. 19, 2025

In this newscast:
- Ballots are on their way from Washington state to registered voters in Juneau for this year’s local election,
- This year’s Permanent Fund Dividend will be exactly $1000,
- A jury has declared a Juneau artist not guilty of terroristic threatening, Mitchell Watley was accused of threatening the public in 2023, when he distributed printed notes around town that referenced school shootings,
- Juneau’s 2025 municipal election is just around the corner. There are three propositions. KTOO’s Clarise Larson breaks down what they are and why they matter for voters this election