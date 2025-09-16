Electrify Juneau clean energy event, Tlingit & Haida job fair, and Folk Fest fall concert

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team . Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

Juneau author Jonas Lamb publishes debut book of poetry, 'What Turtle Blood Tastes Like' On this episode of Juneau Afternoon: Author Jonas Lamb will read from his debut book of poetry, "What Turtle Blood Tastes Like," on Tuesday, September 16 at Spice Cafe with fellow author Patty Ware, plus the Juneau Reentry Coalition is offering events in support of recovery month including a community picnic on Saturday, September 20, and films at the Goldtown Nick on September 15 and 22.

Rory Stitt & The Ruiners brings beloved Juneau performer back in front of the audience On this episode of Juneau Afternoon: Rory Stitt, a beloved Juneau performer, stepped behind the scenes to work on sound design and composition almost two decades ago. This Saturday, September 13, marks his public return to performing, backed by some of Juneau's hottest musicians and singers. Also, this weekend marks the second birthday of the Second Sunday Poetry Jam, plus Corin Hughes & Friends comedy show at the Goldtown on Friday, and the Juneau Suicide Prevention Coalition's Annual Community Potluck & Canoe Healing Journeys Event on Saturday.