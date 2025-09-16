Electrify Juneau clean energy event, Tlingit & Haida job fair, and Folk Fest fall concert

On this episode of Juneau Afternoon:
- Tlinnit & Haida, along with local partners, will offer a job fair on Monday, September 22, at Elizabeth Peratrovich Hall from 11:00 am – 2:00 pm
- Renewable Juneau presents Electrify Juneau, a clean energy fair, happening on Sunday, September 21, from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. at the Juneau Arts and Culture Center
- 2025 Alaska Folk Festival Fall Fundraiser at the JACC on Friday, September 19, featuring The Centuries with an opening set by the Hot Club of Juneau
- The Juneau World Affairs Council welcomed Dr. David Shirk for his talk, “Mexico at the Crossroads: Moving Backward or Forward in 2025?” now available to view on YouTube.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.