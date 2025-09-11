KTOO

Rory Stitt & The Ruiners brings beloved Juneau performer back in front of the audience

by

On this episode of Juneau Afternoon: Rory Stitt, a beloved Juneau performer, stepped behind the scenes to work on sound design and composition almost two decades ago. This Saturday, September 13, marks his public return to performing, backed by some of Juneau’s hottest musicians and singers. Also, this weekend marks the second birthday of the Second Sunday Poetry Jam, plus Corin Hughes & Friends comedy show at the Goldtown on Friday, and the Juneau Suicide Prevention Coalition’s Annual Community Potluck & Canoe Healing Journeys Event on Saturday.

