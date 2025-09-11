Rory Stitt & The Ruiners brings beloved Juneau performer back in front of the audience

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team . Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

Perseverance Theatre opens new season with Heidi Schreck's 'What the Constitution Means to Me' On this episode of Juneau Afternoon: a preview of Perseverance Theatre's season opener "What the Constitution Means to Me," plus comedian Brooks Wheelan at the Goldtown, and Garden Talk.

Former Senator Jim Duncan on his book 'Making Sausage' about his 45 years in public service On this episode of Juneau Afternoon: Retired politician Jim Duncan discusses his book, "Making Sausage," ahead of his book signing on Friday, September 5, at Hearthside Books, plus the Juneau Commission on Aging and the Juneau Public Libraries share updates on upcoming programs and events.