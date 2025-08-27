It’s municipal election season. That means the KTOO newsroom is busy building out its annual Municipal Candidate Guide. We pose six questions to each candidate and publish their answers in an easy to read – and compare – format. We hope you’ll look it over as you mull your votes in September and October.

KTOO’s local election coverage is part of our commitment to an informed and engaged electorate in our community. We’ll also cover this year’s local ballot measures and anything else election-related that arises.

And as the KTOO newsroom takes on its municipal election coverage, we want to hear from you. What questions do you have for candidates as they compete for your votes this election? On which issues would you like to hear their policy ideas? Submit your thoughts to us through the form at the bottom of ktoo.org/elections or below.

To hear from the candidates themselves, mark your calendar for Friday, Sept. 19. KTOO is teaming up with the League of Women Voters of Juneau to host and broadcast a live candidate forum. You can catch it live on 104.3 FM.

Bringing you the trusted information you need to vote with confidence is at the core of what we do at KTOO Public Media. Tune in!