M8.7 earthquake in Russia prompts tsunami warning for western Aleutians and Pribilof Islands

by

A map showing the tsunami warning area along the southern Alaska coastline
(Courtesy of U.S. Tsunami Warning System)

Alaska communities in the Aleutians and Pribilofs are under a tsunami warning after a magnitude 8.8 earthquake struck off the coast of Kamchatka at about 3:25 p.m. Alaska time.

The tsunami warning currently includes Atka, Adak, St. Paul and St. George. A tsunami advisory is in effect for Alaska coastlines from Chignik Bay west to Samalga Pass, near Nikolski.

An update at about 5:30 p.m. canceled the tsunami watch for the Alaska Peninsula east of Chignik Bay as well as southern and Southeast Alaska.

A tsunami warning means people should evacuate inland or to higher ground. Under an advisory, people are advised to stay out of the water and away from beaches and waterways.

The 5:30 p.m. update from the Tsunami Warning Center included forecasted arrival times, maximum wave heights and tsunami durations for several Alaska communities. Those forecasts ranged from a 3.0-5.6-foot wave in Shemya to a less than 1-foot wave in Unalaska.

A magnitude of 8.8 would make this one of the ten largest earthquakes ever recorded worldwide, and the largest in more than a decade.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

KUCB - Unalaska

KUCB is our partner station in Unalaska. KTOO collaborates with partners across the state to cover important news and to share stories with our audiences.

