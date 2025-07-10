Juneau Animal Control shares how to prepare pets for emergencies

Like much of Alaska, Juneau has its share of disasters and emergencies. Part of living here is planning ahead for scenarios that may require evacuating your home. Juneau Animal Rescue wants to inform residents about how best to prepare to evacuate their pets too.

They have a list of things all pet owners should know and have on hand to make sure their pets are safe in an emergency or crisis.

Thomas Young-Bayer is an animal control officer. He said it’s a good idea to gather the things our furry friends may need for a few days away from home.

“One of the best ways to prepare yourself, your family and your pets for an expected emergency is to pack a go-bag,” he said.

He unpacked his own go-bag for his dog and cat. In it: a muzzle, jars of kibble, and a well-loved blanket.

“These are a couple of my dog’s favorite toys,” he said, holding the disembodied arm of a stuffed animal. “And you know, they might even just be a scrap of a toy, but if that dog loves that, if that’s what helps it feel safe and familiar and with a new situation and want to play and kind of get out of its fear and anxiety stage, then that’s what you should grab and have ready to go.”

The go-bag should be waterproof and have the pet’s medications, three days worth of food, water, and hygiene supplies.

For the full list, watch this video breakdown of the pet go-bag:

And Young-Bayer said Juneau Animal Rescue can be that temporary landing place for pets in emergencies.

“Whether they be fire, flood, landslide, or people who are suddenly unhoused for another unexpected reason, or even expected reasons, such as eviction,” he said.

If that moment ever arises, he said there are some things pet owners can do to make it easier for JAR to house pets, like making sure pets are spayed and neutered, and their vaccinations are up to date. Pet owners should give JAR all their pet’s information: medical history, vaccination and sterilization records, microchip numbers, and photos of the pets with their people.

The organization keeps that in a file with the owner’s contact information, he said. That also helps if a pet gets loose in an emergency or is otherwise separated from its family.

“Having them microchipped is very, very helpful for us to identify who a particular pet is that we might encounter and who that pet belongs to and where its home is,” Young-Bayer said.

JAR offers microchipping and their staff can scan a pet’s existing microchip to make sure the information is up to date.

But the best way to keep your pets safe in the event of a landslide or flood, he said, is to identify a friend or family member in Juneau who lives outside of the same hazard zone, is familiar with your pet, and can be prepared to care for the animal if you’re evacuated.

Young-Bayer also encouraged pet owners to be prepared for their pet to be anxious—dogs may be more reactive in a crisis, and cats may hide in hard to reach places. And he said, if there’s a known threat of an emergency, bring outdoor cats inside where they’ll be easier to evacuate.

If Juneau residents have a pet emergency, they can reach animal control by calling JAR or through the Juneau Police Department after hours dispatch line at 907-586-0600.